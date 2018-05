May 8 (Reuters) - Daseke Inc:

* DASEKE INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE ABOUT $1.35 BILLION

* DASEKE INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA ABOUT $150 MILLION - PRESENTATION

* DASEKE INC SEES 2018 NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $85 MILLION TO $105 MILLION