BRIEF-Daseke Says Under Terms Of Agreement, Daseke Will Pay C$0.90 (US$0.71) Per Share Plus Assumption Of Aveda Debt

April 16 (Reuters) - Daseke Inc:

* DASEKE TO ACQUIRE AVEDA TRANSPORTATION AND ENERGY SERVICES

* DASEKE INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, DASEKE WILL PAY C$0.90 (US$0.71) PER SHARE PLUS ASSUMPTION OF AVEDA DEBT

* DASEKE INC - IN ADDITION, UP TO C$0.45 PER SHARE IN CASH CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION TO BE PAID BASED ON EBITDA EARNINGS

* DASEKE - AVEDA SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHOICE OF ACCEPTING CASH, EQUIVALENT IN DASEKE STOCK, OR A COMBINATION

* DASEKE - AGREEMENT UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOTH COS' BOARDS, INCLUDING AVEDA'S LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS, WERKLUND CAPITAL AND WERKLUND VENTURES LTD