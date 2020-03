March 19 (Reuters) - Dasin Retail Trust:

* DASIN RETAIL TRUST’S FIVE SHOPPING MALLS HAVE RESUMED NORMAL OPERATING HOURS

* GRANTING ELIGIBLE TENANTS RENTAL REBATES ON CASE-BY-CASE BASIS DUE TO IMPACT OF COVID-19

* TRUSTEE-MANAGE IS UNABLE TO ASCERTAIN ITS FINANCIAL IMPACT ON DASIN RETAIL TRUST AT THIS POINT IN TIME