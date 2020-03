BRIEF-Dassault places 0.5 % of Biomerieux capital - Banks

March 3 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA:

* GROUPE INDUSTRIEL MARCEL DASSAULT LAUNCHES A PLACEMENT OF BIOMÉRIEUX SHARES, TO PLACE 600,000 SHARES IN BIOMERIEUX, OR 0.5% OF CAPITAL - BANKS

* PLACEMENT OF BIOMERIEUX SHARES BY WAY OF ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* GIMD HAS AGREED TO A LOCK-UP COMMITMENT FOR A 180-DAY PERIOD AS FROM THE SETTLEMENT AND DELIVERY DATE OF THE PLACEMENT