April 25 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes SE:

* DASSAULT SYSTÈMES DELIVERS BROAD-BASED GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER WITH 3DEXPERIENCE SOFTWARE REVENUE UP STRONGLY

* DASSAULT SYSTEMES - DS CONFIRMS 2018 FY IAS 18 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

* DASSAULT SYSTEMES - BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES 9% INCREASE IN ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR