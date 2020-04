BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Preliminary Q1 Total Revenue Growth 14% To 17%

April 1 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes SE:

* DASSAULT SYSTÈMES PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2020 NON-IFRS TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OUTLOOK

* Q1 2020 PRELIMINARY TOTAL REVENUE 2.5% TO 5% BELOW LOW-END OF Q120 OBJECTIVES

* PRELIMINARY Q1 TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH 14% TO 17% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* RECURRING SOFTWARE REVENUE REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 84% OF TOTAL SOFTWARE REVENUE IN Q1, DROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH, WITH SOLID RENEWALS AND GOOD MEDIDATA MOMENTUM, ALIGNED WITH OUR INITIAL GUIDANCE

* OUR INITIAL GROWTH OBJECTIVE, ESTABLISHED BEFORE COVID CRISIS, WAS 20% ON LOW-END, AT CONSTANT CURRENCY