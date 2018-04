BRIEF-Dassault Systemes Q1 Operating Income (Non IFRS) UP At EUR 208.3‍​ Million

April 25 (Reuters) - Dassault Systemes SE:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE (NON IFRS) EUR ‍​771.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 765.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME (NON IFRS) EUR 208.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 200.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS (NON IFRS) EUR ‍​152.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 135.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 2018 IAS 18 NON-IFRS TOTAL REVENUE OBJECTIVE OF ABOUT €815 TO €830 MILLION

* CONFIRMS 2018 FY IAS 18 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES

* RECOMMENDING A DIVIDEND PER SHARE EQUIVALENT TO €0.58 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)