BRIEF-Data Communications Management announces acquisition of BOLDER Graphics
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Data Communications Management announces acquisition of BOLDER Graphics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Data Communications Management Corp

* Data Communications Management Corp. announces strategic acquisition of bolder graphics and commitment letter for a new $5 million senior credit facility

* Data Communications Management Corp - ‍data will acquire bolder for a total purchase price of about $4.9 million​

* Data Communications Management - arranged a new $5 million senior credit facility with Integrated Private Debt Fund V Lp, & its general partner​

* Data Communications Management - ‍kevin Mccoy, CEO of BOLDER, expected to remain with co for about six months to assist in transition ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
