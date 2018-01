BRIEF-Data Communications Management Confirms Financial Guidance For Year Ended Dec 31, 2017

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Data Communications Management Corp :

* DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT - INTEGRATION OF MULTIPLE PAKFOLD OPERATIONS INTO BRAMPTON, ONTARIO FACILITY​ COMPLETED ​

* DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP. PROVIDES UPDATE ON PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND OPERATIONAL INITIATIVES

* DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP - ‍CONFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​