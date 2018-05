BRIEF-Data Communications Management Says To Buy Perennial For Total Purchase Price Of About $12 Mln

May 1 (Reuters) - DATA Communications Management Corp :

* DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF PERENNIAL GROUP OF COMPANIES AND $12 MILLION TERM LOAN WITH CROWN CAPITAL PARTNERS

* DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT - DCM ALSO ANNOUNCES IT HAS ARRANGED A $12 MILLION TERM LOAN FROM CROWN CAPITAL FUND IV LP

* DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP - TERM LOAN TO FUND CASH COMPONENT OF ACQUISITION AND REPAY OTHER INDEBTEDNESS

* DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP - DCM WILL ACQUIRE PERENNIAL FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $12 MILLION