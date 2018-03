March 22 (Reuters) - DATA MODUL AG:

* FY GROUP SALES GROW ORGANICALLY BY + 10.7% TO EUR 218.3 MILLION

* TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.50 PER SHARE

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OF DATA MODUL GROUP DUE TO THE RATHER POSITIVE MARKET ENVIRONMENT