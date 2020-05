May 12 (Reuters) - DATA MODUL AG:

* GROUP-WIDE EBIT MARKED 3.2M EUR IN Q1 OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* FIRST QUARTER SALES DECLINE BY 28.3% TO 45.5M EUR

* EXPECTS PROFITABLE FY 2020, PROVIDED THAT THE CORONA-CRISIS DOES NOT FURTHER AGGRAVATE AND THAT REBOUND AND CATCH-UP EFFECTS

* Q1 EBIT MARGIN 6.9% VERSUS 8.0% YEAR AGO

* Q1 BOOKINGS FELL BY 20.5 % TO 56.3M EUR, FOLLOWING 70.8M EUR YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)