BRIEF-Data Modul Q1 EBIT Down At EUR 3.2 Mln

April 20 (Reuters) - DATA MODUL AG:

* DECLINE IN SALES AND EARNINGS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GROUP EBIT IN Q1 OF FISCAL YEAR 2020 AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.2 MILLION, MARKING A DECLINE OF APPROX. 37% IN COMPARISON TO SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 5.1 MILLION)

* Q1 SALES DECLINED BY APPROX. 28% TO EUR 45.5 MILLION IN COMPARISON TO EUR 63.5 MILLION IN Q1 OF FISCAL YEAR 2019