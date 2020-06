June 4 (Reuters) - Nektar Therapeutics:

* DATA PRESENTED FROM PHASE 1B STUDY OF NKTR-358, A NOVEL T REGULATORY CELL STIMULATOR, AT ANNUAL EUROPEAN CONGRESS OF RHEUMATOLOGY (EULAR 2020)

* NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS - DATA SHOW THAT NKTR-358 WAS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED IN PATIENTS WITH MILD-TO-MODERATE SLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: