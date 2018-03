BRIEF-Data Respons Contemplates Private Placement Of Up To 2.2 Million New Shares

March 20 (Reuters) - DATA RESPONS ASA:

* REG-DATA RESPONS ASA: CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* CONTEMPLATES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 2,226,637 NEW SHARES IN COMPANY

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE DETERMINED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS BASED ON ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILDING PROCESS

* NET PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO STRENGTHEN CO’S BALANCE SHEET, INCREASE CO’S FLEXIBILITY TO FINANCE CO’S GROWTH STRATEGY

* PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS DIRECTED TOWARDS NORWEGIAN INVESTORS AND INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* MINIMUM ORDER SIZE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS A NOK AMOUNT EQUIVALENT TO EUR 100,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)