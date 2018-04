April 6 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA:

* DATA RESPONS ASA: CONTRACT IN GERMANY OF NOK 11 MILLION

* ‍CONTRACT PERIOD IS INITIALLY 3-YEARS WITH AN OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT.​

* ‍SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH A NEW CUSTOMER IN AUTOMOTIVE MARKET.​