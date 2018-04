April 19 (Reuters) - DATA RESPONS ASA:

* REG-DATA RESPONS ASA: SOLID START WITH GROWTH OF 20% FOR DATA RESPONS

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE REVENUE NOK 352.9 MILLION VERSUS NOK 293.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA NOK 31.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 24.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)