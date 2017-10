July 14 (Reuters) - DATA RESPONS ASA:

* OPERATING REVENUE FOR Q2 WAS NOK 311.6 MILLION (263.2), A GROWTH OF 18 %

* Q2 EBIT NOK 20.0 MILLION VERSUS NOK 16.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)