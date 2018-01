Jan 31 (Reuters) - DATA RESPONS ASA:

* ‍OPERATING REVENUE FOR Q4 WAS NOK 353.5 MILLION (301.6), A GROWTH OF 17 %​

* Q4 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO NOK 31.1 MILLION (25.5)

* ORDER INTAKE FOR Q4 WAS NOK 410 MILLION (334)

* Q4 2016 OPERATING REVENUE WAS NOK 301.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)