BRIEF-Data Respons Secures Nok 400 mln 5 Year Revolving Credit Facility

March 19 (Reuters) - DATA RESPONS ASA:

* REG-DATA RESPONS ASA: DAT SECURES NOK 400 MILLION 5 YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* IN ADDITION, DATA RESPONS HAS AN OVERDRAFT FACILITY AVAILABLE AMOUNTING TO NOK 40 MILLION.

* UNDRAWN AMOUNT ON NEW CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE USED BY DATA RESPONS TO SUPPORT COMPANY’S GROWTH STRATEGY

* ‍HAS RECEIVED A FIRM OFFER FROM A NORDIC BANK FOR A 5 YEAR NOK 400 MILLION MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY.​

* ‍INTENDS TO REFINANCE EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES IN AGGREGATE OF NOK 202 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)