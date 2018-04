April 5 (Reuters) - DATA RESPONS ASA:

* DATA RESPONS ASA: CONTRACT IN SWEDEN OF SEK 10 MILLION

* ‍HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT OF SEK 10 MILLION WITH A CUSTOMER WITHIN TELECOM & MEDIA.​

* CONTRACT INCLUDES SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT SUPPORTING CUSTOMER'S NEXT GENERATION PLATFORM-INDEPENDENT PAYMENT SOLUTIONS.