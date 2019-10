BRIEF-Datacolor AG FY EBITDA Down At $7.6 Mln

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Datacolor AG:

* DATACOLOR AG - IN FISCAL 2018/19, DATACOLOR AG POSTED NET SALES OF USD 78.8 MILLION (FISCAL 2017/18: USD 81.1 MILLION)

* DATACOLOR AG - IN FISCAL 2018/19, WITH NET INCOME OF USD 3.6 MILLION (USD 4.1 MILLION), EARNINGS PER SHARE AMOUNTED TO USD 21.84 (USD 25.29)

FY OPERATING INCOME EBITDA WAS USD 7.6 MILLION (USD 8.4 MILLION), THE EBITDA MARGIN 9.6% (10.3%), THE EBIT USD 5.6 MILLION (USD 6.2 MILLION) AND THE EBIT MARGIN 7.1% (7.6%)