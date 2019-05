BRIEF-Datacolor AG Posts Sales Of USD39.7 Mln In First Half Of Fiscal 2018/19

May 6 (Reuters) - Datacolor AG:

* IN FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2018/19, DATACOLOR AG POSTED SALES OF USD 39.7 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: USD 41.0 MILLION

* IN FIRST HALF OF 2018/19, GROSS MARGIN INCREASED TO A VERY GOOD 67.4% (PREVIOUS YEAR: 64.0%)

* HY NET INCOME USD 1.1 MILLION VERSUS USD 2.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* HY EBIT OF USD 3.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: USD 3.1 MILLION),

* HY FINANCIAL RESULT WAS NEGATIVE AT USD -1.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: USD 0 MILLION)

* CO'S BOARD AIM TO ACHIEVE SALES AND EARNINGS FOR FISCAL YEAR IN RANGE OF OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR