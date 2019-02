Feb 1 (Reuters) - Datacolor AG:

* ANTICIPATES SALES AND OPERATING MARGINS WITHIN EXPECTED RANGE FOR FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2018/19

* NET INCOME WILL BE AFFECTED BY A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL RESULT

* H1 NET INCOME IS THEREFORE EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)