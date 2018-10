Oct 23 (Reuters) - Datacolor AG:

* FY 2017/18 SALES INCREASED BY 11% TO USD 81.1 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: USD 72.8 MILLION), IN LOCAL CURRENCY 8%

* FY OPERATING INCOME EBITDA DECREASED SLIGHTLY TO USD 8.4 MILLION (USD 8.9 MILLION)

* FY NET INCOME OF USD 4.1 MILLION (USD 6.8 MILLION) WAS LOWER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR