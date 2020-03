BRIEF-Datacolor Says Economic Slowdown To Hit H1 Results

March 20 (Reuters) - DATACOLOR AG:

* HALF-YEAR RESULTS MARKED BY ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL ADVERSELY AFFECT DATACOLOR’S SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) IN FIRST HALF OF 2019/20

* ALTHOUGH CO’S PLANT IN SUZHOU, CHINA, IS NOW 100% OPERATIONAL AFTER TEMPORARY CLOSURE, SALES AND DELIVERIES CONTINUE TO BE DELAYED

* FINANCIAL RESULT AND NET PROFIT FOR H1 2019/20 ARE ALSO EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY CURRENT DOWNTURN OF FINANCIAL MARKETS

* WILL COMMENT ON ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR FISCAL 2019/20 IN CONTEXT OF PUBLICATION OF HALF-YEAR REPORT 2019/20 ON MAY 8