April 2 (Reuters) - DataDot Technology Ltd:

* DATADOT TECHNOLOGY SOUTH AFRICA ADVISED NON- ESSENTIAL MANUFACTURING HAS ENTERED MANDATORY SHUT DOWN UNTIL AT LEAST 16 APRIL

* DATADOT TECHNOLOGY SEES SOUTH AFRICA SHUT DOWN TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON LOCAL AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLY & SUPPLY TO TOYOTA EUROPE

* NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTOR EXPECTS AUTOMOTIVE KITS VOLUME TO BE REDUCED IN NEAR TERM DUE TO EXPECTED FALL IN VEHICLE SALES