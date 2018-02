Feb 28 (Reuters) - DATAGROUP SE:

* IN Q1 OF FISCAL YEAR (01.10.-31.12.2017) REVENUES GREW 21.5 % TO EUR 64.9M (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 53.4M)

* Q1 EBITDA IMPROVED DISPROPORTIONATELY TO REVENUE AND WERE UP 35.2 % TO EUR 7.1M (EUR 5.2M)

* AGENDA 2020 CONSISTENTLY PURSUED

* Q1 EBIT GREW 12.1 % TO EUR 3.7M (EUR 3.3M)