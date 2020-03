March 12 (Reuters) - Datalex PLC:

* DATALEX PLC - STATEMENT REGARDING COVID-19

* DATALEX PLC - EXPECT THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE.

* DATALEX - NUMBER OF SIGNIFICANT AIRLINE CUSTOMERS IMPACTED BY RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED TO LIMIT TRAVEL IN ATTEMPT TO CONTROL THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: