BRIEF-Datalex Includes Targeted Redundancy Programme In Its Cost Action Plan

April 2 (Reuters) - Datalex PLC:

* DATALEX PLC - UPDATE ON ACTIONS TAKEN IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* DATALEX - TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED TO CONTROL THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 ARE HAVING A SIGNIFICANT AND NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AIRLINE CUSTOMERS

* DATALEX - IT IS DIFFICULT TO ACCURATELY QUANTIFY THE LIKELY IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON FINANCIAL AND TRADING PERFORMANCE AT THIS STAGE

* DATALEX - COST ACTIONS INCLUDE TARGETED REDUNDANCY PROGRAMME, RE-NEGOTIATING BUSINESS PARTNER ARRANGEMENTS, ELIMINATING DISCRETIONARY SPENDING