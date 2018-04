April 4 (Reuters) - Datalogic SpA:

* SAYS AN AGREEMENT WITH A LEADING BROKER WAS SIGNED FOR REPURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES ON MARKET

* SAYS BUY-BACK AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REPURCHASE OF A MAXIMUM OF 500,000 SHARES, AND A DURATION OF 7 MONTHS