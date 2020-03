BRIEF-Datalogic FY Net Profit Down At EUR 50.3 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Datalogic SpA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 612.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 631.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 50.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 62.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND, GROSS OF LEGAL WITHHOLDINGS, OF EUR 0.30 PER SHARE

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP WILL DEPEND UPON EXTENT TO WHICH VIRUS WILL WIDESPREAD IN GEOGRAPHIES IN WHICH GROUP OPERATES

* ON CONTEXT OF UNCERTAINTY DUE TO COVID-19, GROUP TO CONTINUE GROWTH STRATEGY ALSO THROUGH CAREFUL COST CONTROL POLICY, MAINTAINING EQUITY AND FINANCIAL STABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)