March 21 (Reuters) - Datalogic Spa:

* FY SALES EUR 606.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 576.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 60.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 50 EURO CENTS PER SHARE

* SAYS EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO PURSUE REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY GROWTH ALSO IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)