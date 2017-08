Aug 4 (Reuters) - DATALOGIC SPA:

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 29.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 26.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 SALES EUR 299.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 281.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE TOP LINE GROWTH TREND SEEN IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE CONFIRMED FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)