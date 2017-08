June 6 (Reuters) - DATALOGIC SPA

* SAYS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF 100% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF SOREDI TOUCH SYSTEMS GMBH

* SAYS DATALOGIC MAXIMUM COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL COMMITMENT FOR TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO 10 MILLION EUROS, OF WHICH 8 MILLION EUROS IN CASH AND 2 MILLION EUROS THROUGH DATALOGIC OWN SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)