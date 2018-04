April 6 (Reuters) - Datamatics Global Services Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC

* DEAL FOR CONSIDERATION OF $50,625 FOR 75 PERCENT STAKE

* DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES SAYS BALANCE 25 PERCENT SHARES WILL BE BOUGHT IN 2019 AND 2020 BASED ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF TARGET COMPANY Source text: bit.ly/2ItB0fd Further company coverage: