March 20 (Reuters) - Datametrex Ai Ltd:

* DATAMETREX AI JOINT VENTURE GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN FILES NON-OFFERING PROSPECTUS

* DATAMETREX AI LTD SAYS ‍ITS JV COMPANY, GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN LTD HAS FILED PRELIMINARY NON-OFFERING PROSPECTUS OF GRAPH WITH ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION​

* DATAMETREX AI LTD - ‍DATAMETREX INTENDS TO REMAIN LARGEST SHAREHOLDER OF GRAPH AS IT GOES PUBLIC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: