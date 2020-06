BRIEF-Datametrex Obtains Rights To Sell Covid-19 Home Test Kits With FDA Registration

June 16 (Reuters) - Datametrex AI Ltd:

* PRESS RELEASE - DATAMETREX OBTAINS RIGHTS TO SELL COVID-19 HOME TEST KITS WITH FDA REGISTRATION

* DATAMETREX AI - PRIMARY GOAL TO SELL TO CURRENT CLIENTS FOR OPERATIONS OUT OF CANADA, INTENDS TO APPLY FOR HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL WITH INTERIM ORDER

* DATAMETREX AI LTD - ANTICIPATES WILL HAVE LITTLE OR NO UPFRONT COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH IMPORTING & SELLING COVID-19 TEST KITS

* DATAMETREX AI LTD - ABILITY TO FULFILL ANY PURCHASE ORDER FOR COVID-19 TEST KITS IS SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY OF INVENTORY AT TIME OF ORDER