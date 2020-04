BRIEF-Datametrex Says Obtains Rights To Import And Sell Covid-19 Test Kits From South Korea

April 16 (Reuters) - Datametrex AI Ltd:

* DATAMETREX OBTAINS RIGHTS TO IMPORT AND SELL COVID-19 TEST KITS FROM SOUTH KOREA

* DATAMETREX-ENTERED AGREEMENT ON APRIL 13 SECURING RIGHTS TO IMPORT IONEBIO INC’S ILAMP NOVEL-COV19 DETECTION KIT INTO CANADA

* DATAMETREX - UNDER AGREEMENT CO GIVEN RIGHTS TO SELL TESTS INTO OTHER COUNTRIES, INCLUDING UNITED STATES

* DATAMETREX AI LTD - HEALTH CANADA MUST APPROVE THESE COVID-19 TEST KITS BEFORE THEY CAN BE USED IN CANADA

* DATAMETREX-EXPECTS COSTS &EXPENSES RELATED TO IMPORT OF THESE TESTS WILL BE SATISFIED OUT OF PURCHASE PRICE FOR TESTS PAID FOR BY CANADIAN GOVERNMENT

* DATAMETREX- CO IS NOT MAKING ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED CLAIMS THAT IT HAS ABILITY TO TREAT COVID-19 VIRUS AT THIS TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: