Oct 6 (Reuters) - MERLIN GROUP SA:

* ‍DATAMILL INVESTMENTS HAS ITS STAKE IN CO REDUCED TO 37.9 PERCENT FROM 45.2 PERCENT FOLLOWING REGISTRATION OF SERIES F AND G SHARE ISSUE​

* ‍DATAMILL INVESTMENTS’ NO. OF SHARES IN CO HAS NOT CHANGED AND AMOUNTS TO 23.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)