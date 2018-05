May 4 (Reuters) - Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS SMARTPHONE CHIP JV WITH QUALCOMM (CHINA) GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM CHINA’S ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR

* SAYS TRADING IN SHARES REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HPPciG ; bit.ly/2HT998c Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)