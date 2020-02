Feb 21 (Reuters) - Datapulse Technology Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO REPORT A NET LOSS FOR 1HFY2020 AND FOR FY2020.

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPACT FROM RECENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (“COVID-19”) OUTBREAK.

* EXPECTED NET LOSS FOR BOTH REPORTING PERIODS DUE TO IMPACT FROM RECENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK