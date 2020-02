Feb 12 (Reuters) - Datasea Inc:

* DATASEA INC - ANNOUNCED CO ENTERED INTO 6 AGREEMENTS WITH K-12 SCHOOLS & PUBLIC COMMUNITIES IN CITIES OF NANJING & TAIYUAN, CHINA

* DATASEA - CO TO PROVIDE SCHOOLS & COMMUNITIES WITH INFRARED THERMOMETERS, RELATED HARDWARE, SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS TO DETECT, CONTROL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* DATASEA INC - SIGNED CONTRACTS ARE FOR A TRIAL PERIOD ENDING JUNE 30, 2020