Dec 27 (Reuters) - Datasection Inc

* Says it plans to acquire 70 percent voting power (42 shares) in a Tokyo-based firm on Jan. 4, 2018, for 150.5 million yen

* Says the Tokyo-based firm is mainly engaged in sales and maintenance of computer and related equipment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8fTqm3

