Sept 14 (Reuters) - Datasonic Group Bhd:

* Clarification on news article entitled Datasonic draws plans to tap into African market appearing in New Straits Times on 14 Sept

* Clarifies that potential contracts expected to be secured by GAL is estimated to be US$192 million over period of 10 years

* Proposed acquisition is still on going and has not yet been completed