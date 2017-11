Nov 24 (Reuters) - Datasonic Group Bhd:

* ‍Qtrly revenue 73.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit 20.1 million rgt

* Declares a second interim single tier taxexempt dividend of 1.0 sen per share for period ended 30 Sept 2017‍​

* Year ago qtrly revenue 76.4 million rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 16 million rgt‍​