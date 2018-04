April 13 (Reuters) - Datasonic Group Bhd:

* UNIT GETS CONTRACT WORTH 270.7 MILLION RGT FOR SUPPLY OF MATERIALS FROM KEMENTERIAN DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA

* CONTRACT EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TOWARDS THE FUTURE EARNINGS FOR FY18 AND THE FY'S THEREAFTER Source text: (bit.ly/2IRpo5W) Further company coverage: