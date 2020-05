BRIEF-Datatec Ltd FY EBITDA Rises

May 27 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd:

* JSE: DTC - AUDITED PROVISIONAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2020, WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY, CHANGES TO BOARD COMMITTEES

* DATATEC LTD - FY GROUP REVENUE US$4.30 BILLION (FY19: US$4.33 BILLION)

* DATATEC LTD - FY UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE 9.9 US CENTS (FY19: 6.6 US CENTS)

* DATATEC LTD - FY EBITDA US$158.7 MILLION (FY19: US$86.8 MILLION)

* DATATEC LTD - ECONOMIC EFFECTS ARISING FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY MATERIALLY AFFECT CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF GROUP FOR H1 AND FY21

* DATATEC- STEPHEN DAVIDSON, GROUP CHAIRMAN, AND JOHN MCCARTNEY WILL STEP DOWN FROM COMMITTEE ROLES ON ARCC AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE ON 31 MAY