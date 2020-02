Feb 27 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd:

* JSE: DTC - ANALYSYS MASON TO ACQUIRE GERMAN CONSULTANCY ALLOLIO & KONRAD

* DATATEC LTD - UNIT AGREED TO ACQUIRE ALLOLIO & KONRAD, A CONSULTANCY BASED IN BONN, GERMANY

* DATATEC - DEAL SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY GERMAN COMPETITION AUTHORITIES, EXPECTED TO BE FINALISED IN MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: