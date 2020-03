BRIEF-Datatec Says Full Impact Of Coronavirus On Business Remains Unclear At This Stage

March 20 (Reuters) - Datatec Ltd:

* BUSINESS & COVID-19 UPDATE

* SOLID FY20 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN ALL OF ITS DIVISIONS

* FULL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON OUR BUSINESS REMAINS UNCLEAR AT THIS STAGE

* BALANCE SHEET REMAINS STRONG AND IS EXPECTED TO REPORT A REDUCTION IN NET DEBT AT FEBRUARY FY20, COMPARED TO NET DEBT AT 31 AUGUST 2019

* FOR FIRST FEW WEEKS OF FY21 TO DATE, ORDER INTAKE FOR WESTCON HAS BEEN AHEAD OF THIS TIME LAST YEAR

* IN LOGICALIS, ORDER INTAKE FOR MARCH IS EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF MARCH LAST YEAR

* SO FAR WE HAVE EXPERIENCED LIMITED SUPPLY CHAIN INTERRUPTIONS

* SEEING INCREASED DEMAND FOR OUR REMOTE ACCESS COMPUTING, SECURITY AND COLLABORATION NETWORKING SOLUTIONS

* FULL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON OUR BUSINESS REMAINS UNCLEAR AT THIS STAGE